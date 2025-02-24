Iraq News Now

Education ministry, UNICEF discuss mechanism for completing empowerment curriculum for students who have dropped out of school
2025-02-24 11:00:05 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- Director of Planning and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Education, Youssef Annan, and Director of the National Center for Curriculum Development at the Ministry of Education Hussein al-Qassim discussed with representatives of the (UNICEF) mechanism for completing development of empowerment curriculum, which targets students who have dropped out of school in Syria. …

