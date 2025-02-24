Outgoing UK ambassador to Iraq reaffirms support for Kurdistan Region

2025-02-24 14:35:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OnMonday, UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen reaffirmed his country’s continuedsupport for the Kurdistan Region during a farewell meeting with Kurdish PresidentNechirvan Barzani, as he concluded his diplomatic tenure in Iraq.

In a statement,Barzani expressed his “gratitudefor the Ambassador's effortsin strengthening ties between Iraq and theKurdistan Region.” He recognized the Ambassador's “important role in promotingcooperation across different sectors and wished him all the best in his futureendeavors.

In response, Hitchenthanked Kurdistan and its people for their support during his tenure andreiterated the United Kingdom’s “ongoing commitment to supporting Iraq and theKurdistan Region in all its aspects.”

According tothe statement, the meeting also addressed the UK's relations with Iraq and theKurdistan Region, among other “shared interests,” and was attended by theBritish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.