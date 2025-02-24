President Barzani, Iraqi-American delegation discusses business and cultural ties

2025-02-24 15:30:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani,welcomed a delegation from the Iraqi diaspora in the United States to discussstrengthening economic ties and cultural cooperation.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, duringthe meeting, President Barzani praised the Iraqi diaspora’s role in fosteringconnections between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the internationalcommunity, highlighting their contributions to economic development, reaffirmingthe Region’s commitment to “peaceful coexistence and pluralism among allcommunities.” He further assured that the Region will continue to act as amodel of “peace, pluralism, and openness.”

The visiting delegation, led by Martin Manna, Head of theChaldean-American Chamber of Commerce, advocated for deeper collaboration withthe Kurdistan Region, particularly in economic and investment initiativesinvolving members of the Iraqi diaspora. Additionally, they presented proposalsfor business and investment projects in the Nineveh Plain and the KurdistanRegion.