Kurdistan restores power output to 3,800 MW after Khor Mor disruption

2025-02-24 16:45:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Electricity production in Kurdistan region has returned to3,800 megawatts after technical teams resolved a gas supply disruption at theKhor Mor field, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that a technical failure, coupledwith freezing temperatures, had caused a reduction of 250 million standardcubic feet of gas supply to power plants, leading to a 1,000-megawatt drop inelectricity output. The incident occurred at 2:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

"Technical teams from the Ministry of Natural Resources and theMinistry of Electricity worked intensively to resolve the issue, andelectricity production has now returned to normal levels," the ministry said.

The Khor Mor gas field, located in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, is acritical source of energy for the Kurdistan Region, supplying nearly 70% of theregion’s electricity needs. The field, operated by the UAE-based Dana Gas, hasbeen undergoing expansion and development, which had previously caused powergeneration to drop by 750 megawatts last month due to reduced gas pressure.