Kurdistan oil to flow again within two days

Shafaq News/ Iraq is awaitingTurkiye’s approval to restart oil exports from the Kurdistan Region via theCeyhan pipeline within two days, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani revealedon Monday.

Speaking to Reuters, Abdul Ghaniemphasized that Iraq remains committed to OPEC+ production quotas, stating that“all exported volumes will remain under the control of the Oil Ministry.” Healso clarified that Kirkuk’s oil production will be “reserved for domesticconsumption” and will not be included in the exports via Turkiye.

Turkiye halted Kurdistan’s oilexports via Ceyhan Port in March 2023 following a ruling by the InternationalChamber of Commerce (ICC) that ordered Ankara to pay $1.5 billion in damages toIraq for allowing Kurdish oil exports without Baghdad’s approval.

With negotiations between Baghdadand Erbil progressing, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced onSunday the formation of a joint technical team with Iraq’s Oil Ministry to“assess the pipeline’s readiness for resumption.”

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Oil Ministryhas “completed the necessary procedures for restarting exports” and has urgedthe KRG to hand over production volumes to Iraq’s state-run oil marketingcompany, SOMO, while the KRG delegation reaffirmed its commitment toimplementing the recent amendments to Iraq’s federal Budget Law.

The Association of the PetroleumIndustry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has reiterated its readiness to resume oilexports if Baghdad and Erbil finalize an agreement that “safeguards existingcommercial and contractual terms for foreign operators in the region.”

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Husseinconfirmed that Baghdad is “working to resolve technical issues with Erbil torestart crude flows” after nearly two years of suspension, which has cost Iraqan estimated $19 billion in lost revenue.

The United States has backed effortsto restart the pipeline, citing the need for “stable oil flows to globalmarkets,” while Turkiye insists the pipeline is operational, stating that thefinal decision on resuming flows “lies with Iraq.”