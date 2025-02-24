ISX reports +$6B in weekly trading

2025-02-24 16:45:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Monday, that its weekly trading volume reached over nine billion dinars ($6.8 million).

ISX reported that shares of 50 listed companies traded during the week, while 47 companies saw no trading due to a mismatch between buy and sell orders. Seven companies remain suspended for failing to disclose required information, out of 104 listed firms in total.

According to recorded data, 8,200,007,000 shares were traded—down 59.92% from the previous week—with a total value of 9,517,835,000 dinars ($7.2 million), a 45.43% decline through 3,517 transactions. The ISX60 trading index closed at 1,056.79 points, down 0.57% from its previous close.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 1 billion shares valued at 2 billion dinars ($1.5 million) through five transactions, while they sold 43 million shares worth 137 million dinars through 81 transactions.

ISX operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.