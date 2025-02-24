Kurdish authorities seize crystal meth, arrest traffickers near Iran

2025-02-24 17:45:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan arrested five drug traffickersfollowing an armed confrontation in a border area near Iran in Al-Sulaymaniyahprovince, General Directorate of Drug Control announced on Monday.

In a statement, the directorate said that a special securitycapture of five drug dealers in Penjwen, where security forces seizedapproximately four kilograms of crystal meth. During the raid, a clash eruptedresulting in the injury of one trafficker and the arrest of four others.

Penjwen, located along the Iranian border, remains a keyroute for drug smugglers attempting to transport narcotics into the KurdistanRegion, prompting authorities to intensify security measures and surveillanceefforts to curb illegal activities.

This month, Security Directorate officer, Arkan Omar, statedthat the Kurdistan Region's security forces arrested more than 30 drug dealersand seized over 50 kg of narcotics.