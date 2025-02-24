Iraq’s next election: A test of unity or division?

2025-02-24 18:40:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The evolution of Iraq's electoral systemreflects the country’s shifting political landscape, from the authoritarianrule of Saddam Hussein to a post-2003 framework deeply influenced by sectarianpower-sharing, an approach that contrasts with democracies where elections aredriven by policy and progress.

From Dictatorship to “Sectarian” Democracy

Before the US-led invasion, Iraq’s elections under theBaathist regime were largely symbolic, serving as a means to reinforce SaddamHussein’s grip on power rather than facilitating genuine political competition.The Baath Party maintained strict control, suppressing opposition voices andconsolidating authority through a centralized system. While sectarian divisionswere not a defining feature of electoral politics at the time, state policiesdisproportionately targeted Shiite and Kurdish populations, curbing theirpolitical influence.

However, following the fall of Saddam Hussein, Iraq’spolitical system underwent a dramatic transformation. The 2005 parliamentaryelections introduced a list-based system, in which voters chose from registeredpolitical parties and coalitions. A total of 228 lists, including 21coalitions, participated in the elections, with political groupingsincreasingly organized along sectarian and ethnic lines.

The newly established framework saw the emergence of keyblocs such as the Shiite-led United Iraqi Alliance, the Kurdish blocscomprising the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK), and various Sunni coalitions seeking representation in the newgovernment.

This power-sharing arrangement, known as"muhasasa," was designed to ensure inclusivity and prevent themarginalization of any group. However, it also introduced significantchallenges.

By institutionalizing sectarian identities within thepolitical system, the muhasasa model contributed to political gridlock,widespread corruption, and the persistence of elite dominance. Critics arguethat this structure has fostered a “closed system of elite rule,” wherepolitical figures remain in power regardless of their performance, leading toinefficiencies and a lack of accountability.

While this model has succeeded in mitigating large-scalesectarian violence, it has inadvertently reinforced divisions, making itdifficult to cultivate a unified national identity. Disputes over resourcedistribution, particularly concerning oil revenues and federal budgetallocations, have further deepened these divides.

Despite its flaws, proponents of the muhasasa system arguethat it remains a necessary compromise in a country with deep historical andsectarian divisions. By offering all groups a stake in governance, it providesa platform for political participation.

Faith, Politics, and Conflict

The role of religion in modern Iraq has become increasinglycomplex, particularly in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion. Whatinitially manifested as political and administrative turmoil soon spiraled intoviolent sectarian conflict. Armed groups, defined by religious affiliations,rose to prominence, while extremist organizations like ISIS exploited thesedivisions for their own gain. Moreover, many political leaders further deepenedthese rifts by using religious rhetoric to rally their bases, reignitingtensions that had long simmered beneath the surface.

The consequences were devastating—widespread bloodshed, massdisplacement, and a fractured national identity.

Speaking to Shafaq News, rights activist Sara Jassimemphasized that “religion in Iraq is not just a matter of personal faith but anessential part of our national identity, shaping social values, relationships,and even political choices.” However, she cautioned that the exploitation ofreligion for political gain threatens to unravel the very fabric of Iraqisociety, assuming that “the memory of religious coexistence and intellectualexchange stands in contrast to today’s landscape of division and conflict.”

Sectarian Rhetoric and Political Dynamics

The Head of the Australian Arab Center for Studies, AhmadAl-Yasiri, explained to Shafaq News that “the political dynamics in Iraq areshaped by three main forces: the pull of international pressures, the balanceinfluenced by sectarian contexts, and the competition driven by partisaninterests.”

He believed that “the current phase in Iraq is witnessingstrong political polarization due to the situations in Syria, Lebanon, andGaza, as well as pressure on Iran. This will likely prompt political forces toamplify sectarian rhetoric in the upcoming elections in order to shieldthemselves from popular anger and external threats.”

Al-Yasiri also pointed out that “the policies of former USPresident Donald Trump toward Iraq will play a significant role in shaping thepositions of political parties, as Trump has not yet separated the Iraqi filefrom the Iranian one, which could push some factions to seek protection throughsectarianism to preserve their political influence.”

Besides, observers predict that Iraqi political parties willcompete in the upcoming elections across three main axes: a Shiite sectarianaxis aligned with Iranian influence, a Sunni sectarian axis supported by Gulfstates, and a national Iraqi axis aiming to distance itself from regionalpolarization. These observers believe that parties running on sectarianplatforms will likely fail, as the Iraqi people have grown increasingly opposedto sectarianism after paying a heavy price for it.

In this context, Khaled Walid, spokesperson for the “NazelAkhdh Haqi” (I am Taking my Right) movement, told Shafaq News, “Sectariancoalitions are met with widespread discontent from the Iraqi public, assectarian quotas have caused significant damage to the country across varioussectors, at a time when the region is undergoing geopolitical changes andfacing major international pressures,” adding, "Sectarian rhetoric hasbrought nothing but calamities to Iraq, leading to societal, political, andeconomic divisions.”

The solution, according to him, lies in strengthening theconcept of nationalism, reconciliation, and unified Iraqi identity, warningthat some politicians are “exploiting the elections to rally their followersthrough sectarian discourse,” ignoring the importance of building a nationalstate that transcends these divisions.

Meanwhile, independent politician Fattah Al-Sheikh expressedskepticism about the possibility of holding the elections on their scheduleddate in October 2025, pointing out that Iraq’s political situation is tense dueto US pressures, which could delay the elections.

Addressing the causes of the return of political parties tosectarian positions, he explained to Shafaq News that it is a “sign of theirfailure to present genuine programs, forcing them to resort to stirringsectarian sentiments to attract their base.” Providing examples, Al-Sheikh saidthat “the Coordination Framework is seeking Shiite support, while Sunni partiesare trying to woo their constituency.”

Al-Sheikh argued that Iraq faces two major challenges, “thesectarian polarization that Iraqis have already paid a heavy price for in thepast, and the international and American scrutiny of the elections, where anysectarian trend will be classified as linked to Iran.”

Amid these challenges, many within Iraqi society advocatefor a political path that respects the country’s rich religious and culturalheritage while rejecting its manipulation for partisan gain. The key questionremains whether Iraq can move beyond sectarian-driven politics and embrace atruly national vision, a challenge that remains unresolved.