Iraq lays key installations at khor Al-Zubair port

2025-02-24 19:40:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The contractor for the submerged tunnel projectbegan settling essential installations on the first tunnel segment in the KhorAl-Zubair navigation channel, Iraq’s General Company for Ports announced onMonday.

The Company’s Director General, Farhan Al-Fartousi, toldShafaq News that these installations (flotation buoys, survey towers, and GPSdevices) are key for accurately mapping the tunnel's path, ensuring precisionin execution, pointing out, “This submerged tunnel will enhance cargo transportcapacity under the Khor Al-Zubair channel.”

All technical aspects of the project are being “meticulously”studied under the supervision of the company’s engineers and an Italianconsultant, given that this is the first project of its kind in the Middle Eastand requires exact calculations with no margin for error, he continued.

The tunnel is a major component of the Grand Faw Portproject in southern Basra, connecting Faw to the Umm Qasr area via an underwaterpassage.

Earlier today, Iraq’s ports authority also announced thatthe road linking the Grand Faw Port to Umm Qasr Port is 97% complete, adevelopment expected to improve transportation between the two locations.