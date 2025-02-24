Duhok displacement camps receive heating oil

2025-02-24 21:40:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Duhok have begun distributingheating oil to 15 displacement camps housing more than 20,000 internallydisplaced persons (IDPs), the Directorate of Migration, Displacement, andCrisis Response announced on Monday.

Directorate head, Diyan Jaafar, told Shafaq News that, incoordination with the Barzani Charity Foundation, the directorate formallyrequested Iraq’s Ministry of Migration in Baghdad to secure fuel supplies forthe IDPs. “The distribution is being carried out in two phases, with eachfamily receiving 100 liters of oil free of charge per round,” he said.

Jaafar noted that the first phase has been completed, whilethe second is currently underway according to a set schedule to ensure allcamps receive their allocated share. However, he warned of a significantdecline in international aid, particularly during the winter months, due to theprolonged displacement crisis, which has reduced global attention to thehumanitarian needs of IDPs.

As Iraq experiences a severe cold snap, displaced familiesin Duhok are struggling with worsening living conditions. Many camp residentshave called on authorities and aid organizations for additional support,warning that the distributed fuel is insufficient to heat the poorly insulatedtents and caravans, which suffer from water leaks and freezingtemperatures.

Asia Slo, a displaced woman in Dawoodiya Camp, said theheating oil provided is insufficient for the extreme cold, with temperaturesdropping below freezing. She urged the government for more fuel, highlightingpoor insulation in caravans and rainwater leaks that worsen living conditions.

Duhok province currently hosts 15 displacement campssheltering 20,875 families, while an additional 35,000 families reside outsidethe camps in urban areas and surrounding districts.