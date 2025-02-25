Baghdad Reaffirms Full Compliance with OPEC+ Agreement

2025-02-25 04:30:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has reaffirmed its full commitment to the OPEC+ production agreement, including additional voluntary cuts and compensation for excess production. In a statemet on Monday, the Ministry will implement necessary measures to ensure compliance, including submitting an updated plan to offset previous overproduction. This commitment was reiterated during […]

