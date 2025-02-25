2025-02-25 04:30:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Real Estate Bank of Iraq has unveiled its strategic plan for 2025, focusing on expanding financial services, digital transformation, and green financing. Director General Abbas Shihab Al-Jawahiri chaired a meeting with department heads, branch managers, and unit officials to review progress in 2024 and set priorities for 2025. According to a […]

The post Iraq's Real Estate Bank Outlines Strategic Plan for 2025 first appeared on Iraq Business News.