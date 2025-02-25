Iraq Reports 22% Growth in Tax Revenues

2025-02-25 04:30:43 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Higher Committee for Tax Reform has announced a 22-percent increase in tax revenues, reaching IQD 4 trillion [$3 billion] in 2024, as the country moves towards digitising its tax system to address name duplication issues and improve efficiency. According to state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Khalid Al-Jabri, a committee member, stated […]

