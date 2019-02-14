Iran’s FM says bus attack, Warsaw conference connected

2019/02/14 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif has linked between the Mideast Conference, held in Warsaw, and the attack against in southeastern Iran that killed around 41 members of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards.Zarif considered that the timing of the two incidents is not a coincidence, attacking the United States, which organized the conference.In a tweet, Zarif said that US is repeating the same mistake and expecting different outcome.The suicide bombing, carried out by Jaish al Adl, left tens of Revolutionary Guards members killed, as they were on board of bus transferring them in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.Earlier on Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the US and its regional allies for the bombing.