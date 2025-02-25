Forgotten by the west, Syria’s IS prisons are under threat as militant group mobilises

2025-02-25 08:20:09 - From: The Guardian

Kurdish officials warn that Islamic State threat is greater than ever in the vacuum left from Syrian regime’s collapse

With each gust of wind came a wave of body odour, the stench of two-dozen men wafting through the small hatch of the prison cell’s heavy iron door. Inside, gaunt prisoners clad in brown jumpsuits sat on thin gray mattresses.

Six years have passed since the end of the so-called caliphate of the Islamic State, but to the 4,500 men held inside Panorama prison in north-east Syria, little has changed since their initial capture.

