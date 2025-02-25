Student Mais Najjar crowned with gold medal in Mathematics and Logic Competition, Tunisia

2025-02-25 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Tunis, SANA-The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) honored Monday in Tunisia Syrian student Mais Mohammed Nizar Najjar, after she achieved the first place, winning the “gold medal” in the Mathematics and Logic Games competition, in which Syria participated for the first time. Mais, an eighth-grade student, participated in this competition hosted remotely …