Minister of Higher Education inspects examination process at the Syrian Private University

2025-02-25 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus countryside, SANA- Dr. Abdul Moneim Abdul Hafiz, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Dr. Mohammad al-Suwaid, Assistant Minister for Private Universities Affairs, conducted an inspection tour at the Syrian Private University in Damascus Countryside. During the tour, the minister reviewed the examination process and listened to the students’ opinions and complaints. Ruaa …