Citizens attack the teachers' sit-in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/A group of truck drivers attacked a teachers' protest camp on theSulaymaniyah-Arbat road, escalating tensions over a sit-in demanding salarypayments.

The sit-in,organized by teachers protesting delayed wages amid ongoing disputes betweenBaghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government, has partially blocked the road,leading to frustration among truck drivers. Some drivers reportedly confrontedthe demonstrators and attempted dismantling parts of their camp.

Followingthe attack, the Teachers' Council issued a statement calling on educators inArbat, Sharazur, Halabja, and Al-Sulaymaniyah to stand in solidarity with theircolleagues. "We will not remain passive in the face of threats toteachers’ safety, and any attacks will be met with the appropriateresponse," the council said.

The MetroCenter for Journalists’ Rights condemned the incident, linking it to broaderconcerns about restrictions on protests and freedom of expression. "Theattack on the protesting teachers, along with the repeated assaults onjournalists, including intimidation and the destruction of their equipment,reflects the true nature of the authorities' policy toward peaceful civilmovements. It is a disgraceful repetition of past repression tactics."