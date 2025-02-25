Oil gains on supply concerns from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

2025-02-25 10:10:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as fresh U.S. sanctions imposed onMiddle Eastern producer Iran increased concerns supply might tighten and asglobal refining margins remained strong.

Brent crudefutures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.16 a barrel by 0401 GMT. U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude futures gained 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.17 a barrel. Bothcontracts gained in Monday's session after a $2 drop last Friday.

"In theshort term, I continue to think crude oil is looking for a base. The fresh U.S.sanctions announced on Iran overnight will likely assist with this as will theIraqi oil minister’s commitment to reign in its oversupply," said IGmarket analyst Tony Sycamore.

The U.S. onMonday put new sanctions on more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, andshipping companies for their role in transporting Iranian oil. President DonaldTrump has said he wants to bring Iran's crude exports to zero.

Iran is thethird-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum ExportingCountries, pumping 3.2 million barrels per day in January, according to aReuters survey of OPEC output.

For now,fuel demand strength in the West is also supportive of oil markets, someanalysts say.

"Globallycomplex refining margins are looking robust, with strong fuel oil anddistillates crack, particularly in USGC and NEW benefiting from the heating oildemand from the cold snap," said Sparta Commodities analyst Neil Crosby ina note, referring to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Northwest Europe.

Margins fora typical refinery in Singapore processing regional benchmark Dubai crudeaveraged $3.5 a barrel in February so far, compared with $2.3 a barrel lastmonth, LSEG pricing data showed.

However,gains overall were capped by the uncertain demand outlook.

U.S.President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs against Canadian and Mexicanimports scheduled to start on March 4 are "on time and on schedule"despite efforts by the two trading partners to address Trump's concerns aboutborder security and fentanyl. Analysts say the tariffs would be bearish forglobal oil demand growth.

In Europe,Ukraine hosted European leaders to mark the three-year anniversary of Moscow'sinvasion, but U.S. officials stayed away in an illustration of PresidentTrump's move closer to Russia.

The markethas viewed Trump's warming relations with Moscow as a potential signal of aneasing in the sanctions on Russia, which would add to global oil supply.

"Whilethere are hopes of an end to the war in Ukraine, I don’t think it’s very likelyunder the terms that Russia and the U.S. are pushing for and without widespreadsupport from a revitalised Europe," said IG's Sycamore, adding theconflict could still be supportive for oil markets in the near term.

(Reuters)