Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold drops in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil markets

Gold drops in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil markets

Gold drops in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil markets
Gold drops in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil markets
2025-02-25 12:10:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices edged lowerin Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey,Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price permithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and Europeangold of 611,000 IQD, with a buying price of 607,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of21-carat Iraqi gold was 581,000 IQD, with a buying price of 577,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the sellingprice for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 610,000 and 620,000 IQD, while theselling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 580,000 and 590,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-caratgold was 715,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 625,000 IQD, and 18-caratgold was 535,000 IQD.

Continue following on Shafaq News