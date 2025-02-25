Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah clashes: injuries reported; no arrests made

2025-02-25 12:20:41 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Security forces in theKurdistan Region did not arrest anyone following the recent clashes thaterupted between protesting teachers and truck drivers in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

"Last night, tensions escalatedafter teachers and citizens blocked several trucks in Arbat City, leading toclashes that resulted in injuries to several drivers and citizens,” theKurdistan Region Security Council stated on Tuesday.

As the law enforcement authority,the security forces reportedly arrived at the scene and took legal measures tocalm the “undesirable” situation, preventing further escalation and ensuringthe safety of everyone involved.

"No one was arrested; theinjured have been discharged from the hospital."

On Monday evening, some truckdrivers attacked the protesters' tents on the Al-Sulaymaniyah-Arbat road,following a roadblock by teachers protesting the delay in salary payments dueto disagreements between the federal government in Baghdad and the KurdistanRegional Government in Erbil.