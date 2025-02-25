Iraq leads Arab world in gold purchases, jumps to 7th globally

2025-02-25 13:03:14 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked first amongArab countries and seventh globally in gold purchases in 2024, according to theWorld Gold Council (WGC).

Council data showed that Iraq ledArab nations in gold acquisitions, purchasing approximately 20.1 tons last yearand increasing its total reserves to 152 tons, compared to 12.3 tons inpurchases in 2023.

Qatar ranked second with 9.9 tons,followed by the UAE in third place with 1.3 tons, and Egypt in fourth with 0.6tons.

Globally, Iraq ranked seventh ingold purchases in 2024, following Poland, which led with 90 tons, Turkiye with75 tons, India with 72 tons, Azerbaijan in fourth, China in fifth, and theCzech Republic in sixth.

In January, the WGC revealed thatIraq, along with four other Arab countries, holds over a thousand tons of theworld’s gold reserves. A month later, the council affirmed that the countrymoved up one position in the global ranking, holding 28th place among the top100 countries with the largest gold reserves.