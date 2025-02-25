Armed groups block Sinjaris from returning home, official says

2025-02-25 15:25:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ More than 300,000 displaced from Sinjar,Nineveh province, residents remain unable to return home due to the presence ofunauthorized armed groups, a senior Kurdish official said Tuesday.

The Director General of the Joint Crisis Coordination Center,Srwa Rasul, stated in a press conference that “Kurdistan Region has hosted twomillion displaced persons and refugees since 2014, despite facing an ongoingfinancial,” noting that around one million displaced individuals remain in theregion, underscoring the challenges in providing for them.

She explained that the root causes of displacement persist,preventing many from returning, “among them, 350,000 displaced Sinjaris remainin camps in the Kurdistan Region because the federal government has notresolved the issue of PKK forces and unauthorized armed groups in their areas.”

Highlighting broader challenges facing displaced Iraqis,including security clearance procedures, Rasul pointed out that while jointcommittees between Baghdad and Erbil have been established, no tangibleprogress has been made on the ground. She further expressed hope that displacedIraqis could return without demographic changes affecting their home regions.

On August 3, 2014, ISIS attacked Sinjar, killing, injuring,and displacing thousands of Yazidis before Peshmerga forces reclaimed the areain 2015. In October 2020, Baghdad and Erbil signed the Sinjar Agreement torestore stability, focusing on security, governance, and reconstruction. Thedeal mandates disarming non-state armed groups, deploying federal forces, andforming a new local administration. However, implementation faces hurdles dueto political tensions, security threats, and damaged infrastructure. Multiplearmed factions, including the YBS, Iraqi army, police, PMF, and EzidkhanProtection Forces, remain active, complicating efforts to ensure displacedresidents' safe return.