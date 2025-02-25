President Barzani discusses strengthening ties with Japan

2025-02-25 15:25:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed Japan’snewly-appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Akira Endo.

According toan official statement from the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani expressed his desireto strengthen ties with Japan across various sectors. "The KurdistanRegion is fully committed to expanding cooperation with Japan," Barzanisaid, wishing Ambassador Endo a successful tenure in his new position.

AmbassadorEndo, who also spoke about his enthusiasm for beginning his role, highlightedJapan’s keen interest in developing strong relations with both Iraq and theKurdistan Region.

"Japanplaces great importance on its relations with Iraq and the KurdistanRegion," Endo remarked, adding that he looks forward to building on theseties.

The meetingalso addressed important local and regional issues, including the recentparliamentary elections in Kurdistan, efforts to form the new governmentcabinet, and the latest developments in the region. The statement noted thatJapan’s consul in the Kurdistan Region was also present during the meeting.