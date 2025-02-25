Turkiye shells PKK positions, neutralizes 5 militants in Kurdistan Region

2025-02-25 15:25:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, Turkiye launched intensive shelling on positions of the KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK) and neutralized several members of the group in the DuhokProvince of Iraqi Kurdistan.

“Smokecolumns were seen rising from a site where Turkish artillery shelled PKKpositions in the Mewin Valley, on the slopes of Matin Mountain, overlooking theAl-Amadiya district,” local sources told our agency.

No preciseinformation has yet been provided regarding the extent of human or materiallosses.

Meanwhile,the Turkish Armed Forces “neutralized 5 PKK terrorists identified inthe Gara region of northern Iraq, as well as 1 PKK/YPG terrorist located in thePeace Spring area of northern Syria, during Operation Claw-Lock and operationsin the Qandil region,” theTurkish Ministry of Defense wrote on X.

Etkin ve kararl?!Irak’?n kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu ve Kandil bölgesinde tespit edilen 5 PKK'l? terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyindeki Bar?? P?nar? bölgesinde belirlenen 1 PKK/YPG'li terörist Türk Silahl? Kuvvetlerimiz taraf?ndan etkisiz hâle getirildi.Terör inlerini… pic.twitter.com/M5qrCRVaIz — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanl??? (@tcsavunma) February 25, 2025

The PKK is designated a terroristorganization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Last week, Turkiye targeted 30 PKKmilitants in northern Iraq and six others in northern Syria. Additionally, Turkishforces clashed with PKK fighters in the Al-Amadiya district, around the villages ofKoherzi and Blava.