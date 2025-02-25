Iraqis in Syria: expensive living costs, economic challenges

2025-02-25 15:50:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Many Iraqis living in Syria face increasingeconomic challenges as the cost of living rises sharply, reducing theirpurchasing power and further limiting the humanitarian aid they once relied on.

For Um Ahmed, an Iraqi woman in her 40s who has lived inDamascus for nearly a decade, these challenges are becoming more difficult.After fleeing Iraq’s Saladin province during ISIS's control, losing her husbandin the war, and seeing her home destroyed, she settled in the Sayyida Zeinabdistrict. Humanitarian aid initially provided some relief, but it was neverenough to cover all her needs.

Now, since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime onDecember 8, 2024, she faces new difficulties, including surging prices and anincrease in visa fees between Iraq and Syria. “It has become much harder toafford food and clothing for my children,” she told Shafaq News, adding thatshe cannot return to Iraq until her children finish the school year. She hasturned to relatives for financial support, hoping for economic stability soon.

Omar Abdul-Baqi, Director of Security at DamascusInternational Airport, said the Syrian government plans to increase visa feesfor nationals from several countries, including Iraq. The fees will rise from$50 to $250, making travel between the two countries more expensive.

Price Hikes Across Syria

Many arrivals from Syrian provinces, as well as from outsidethe country, have complained about the sharp rise in prices at restaurants andcafes in Damascus, with some costs increasing by three or four times comparedto northern Syria. They are calling on the government to impose immediatecontrols to address these soaring prices.

Shams, a Syrian citizen from Damascus, also noted theunexpected increase in food prices, particularly the cost of bread, a staple inthe country. She pointed out that "the price hikes are disproportionate tothe salaries most employees earn," expressing concerns about the abilityto afford food at these higher prices. She urged the Syrian government to"impose market controls and explain the reasons behind theseincreases."

A new report from the United Nations Office for theCoordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned last week of critical foodinsecurity levels in Syria, caused by the war's impact on wheat production andsupply.

According to the report, "58% of wheat farmers innorthwestern Syria reported lower yields in 2023-2024, particularly in Idliband Hama."

This decline threatens bread availability, leading to higherprices and worsening food insecurity in northwestern Syria over the next year.Many farmers may have to reduce or halt wheat production altogether.

The report also confirmed that the total bread productionfrom bakeries assessed in Syria does not meet the population's needs, with thelargest production gaps recorded in Aleppo and Idlib.

Official Clarification

In response, Syria's Ministry of Internal Trade and ConsumerProtection explained that the price increases are primarily due to supply anddemand dynamics, in line with free-market principles.

The ministry's media office told Shafaq News that pricingdifferences across commercial activities stem from variations in servicequality, including location, product quality, customer experience, andoperational costs, all of which impact prices.

"The ministry's role is to require all commercialactivities to display clear and public price lists, allowing consumers to knowprices before making a purchase, and to ensure compliance with these lists fortransparency and consumer protection," the ministry stated, noting that itdoes not require sellers to set a uniform price but allows them to priceproducts based on supply and demand, in adherence to existing laws andregulations.

Cost of Openness?

Economic researcher Hayyan Hababa viewed the risingrestaurant bills in Syria as "normal, due to the opening of Damascus todiplomatic and media missions, as well as an influx of people from northernregions and abroad," which has led to increased demand, particularly inrestaurants.

"Rising prices for goods and services are governed bysupply and demand economics, so the increase is a result of higherdemand," Hababa said in an interview with Shafaq News.

He added that Syria, in its current state, is suffering froman economic crisis "due to the legacy left by Bashar al-Assad's regime,including the destruction of infrastructure, corruption, and administrativeinefficiency," affecting both public and private sectors, as well asproduction facilities and services.

Hababa described the ongoing economic sanctions on Syria as "locksthat hinder the Syrian economy," noting that even the increase in visafees is "natural."

He concluded that closing border crossings between Syria andneighboring countries limits the ability to transport goods, exacerbating theeconomic crisis. In contrast, reopening these crossings could ease the crisisand positively impact the economies of both Syria and its neighbors.