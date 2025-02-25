New Syria leader vows state 'monopoly' on weapons

2025-02-25 16:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's new interim president pledged on Tuesday to ensure the state has a monopoly on weapons at a national dialogue conference on the country's future after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, whose Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led the rebel alliance that toppled Assad in December, also said he plans to establish a transitional justice committee.

The conference, held at Damascus's presidential palace, marks the beginning of a crucial phase for Syria's future governance after years of devastating civil war.