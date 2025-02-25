Fire engulfs IDPs tents in Duhok’s Khanke camp, injuring several

2025-02-25 17:30:52 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, afire tore through a makeshift tent in Khanke Camp, south of Duhok, resulting ininjuries and extensive material losses.

Dakhil Sinjar, a campresident, said the blaze erupted around 3:00 a.m., injuring his wife and fourof his children. “They suffered varying degrees of burns,” he told Shafaq News,adding that he managed to rescue three other children before flames consumedtheir shelter.

“The injured were taken to theBurn and Plastic Surgery Hospital in Duhok for treatment.”

Sinjar explained that thefire, triggered by an electrical short circuit, destroyed all their belongings,including furniture, household items, and official documents. He urgedauthorities and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent aid, stressing theharsh living conditions faced by displaced families in the camp.

Khanke Camp, home to thousandsof internally displaced persons, including Yazidis, has long struggled withinadequate infrastructure and safety concerns. In 2022, a similar blaze eruptedin the camp, destroying several tents.