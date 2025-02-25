Turkiye “neutralizes” 6 PKK members in Iraq and Syria

2025-02-25 19:50:42 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkiye announced theneutralization of six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Iraq andSyria.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defense confirmedthat five PKK militants were “neutralized” in the Qandil Mountains and the"Claw-Lock" operation zone in northern Iraq, and another militant inthe "Peace Spring" operation zone in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to refer toindividuals who have been killed, captured, or surrendered.

Etkin ve kararl?!Irak’?n kuzeyindeki Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu ve Kandil bölgesinde tespit edilen 5 PKK'l? terörist ile Suriye'nin kuzeyindeki Bar?? P?nar? bölgesinde belirlenen 1 PKK/YPG'li terörist Türk Silahl? Kuvvetlerimiz taraf?ndan etkisiz hâle getirildi.Terör inlerini… pic.twitter.com/M5qrCRVaIz — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanl??? (@tcsavunma) February 25, 2025

The PKK, which uses the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq asa stronghold, is active in numerous cities, regions, and valleys, from where itcarries out attacks within Turkish territory.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye,the US, and the EU.

Last week, Turkiye targeted 30 PKK militants in northernIraq and six others in northern Syria. Additionally, Turkish forces clashedwith PKK fighters in the Al-Amadiya district, around the villages of Koherziand Blava.