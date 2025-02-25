Syria leader vows state 'monopoly' on weapons at post-Assad dialogue conference

2025-02-25 20:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa pledged Tuesday to ensure a state monopoly on weapons at a national dialogue conference, saying his country was at a "new historic phase" after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow.

Hundreds of people are attending the conference at the presidential palace in Damascus, hastily organised by the authorities as part of the war-torn country's post-Assad transition.