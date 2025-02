2025-02-25 20:00:05 - From: SANA

Doha, SANA- Syrian National basketball team qualified for Asia cup finals after beating its Bahraini counterpart with 89/87 points at the conclusion of the 3rd Asian window games being held in the Qatari capital of Doha. The Syrian team came second with 9 pints within the F Group. Lebanon topped the group with 12 pints. …