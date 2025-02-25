Takwene Becomes MENA’s First Record Label to Feature a Dolby Atmos Music Studio

2025-02-25 20:47:44 - From: Takwene

This collaboration sets a new benchmark among music labels in the region for immersive audio production.

Dubai, UAE - In a bold move set to redefine the landscape of audio production in the MENA region, Takwene—a leading digital content distributor, independent record label, music publisher, and an innovative creative hub, announced the launch of MENA’s first fully-equipped Dolby Atmos(®) music studio. This collaboration with Dolby Laboratories harnesses the creative energy of Takwene to provide recording artists, filmmakers, and producers a new way to fulfill their creative vision and bring their content experiences to the next level with Dolby Atmos Music.

With this launch, creators, artists, and producers can access Takwene’s Dolby Atmos music studio, offering an immersive sound experience for high-quality audio production. The studio provides a professional environment for refining sound. Creators can explore studio bookings, schedule a session, or learn more by visiting Takwene’s official website.

Dolby Atmos Music is a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. Music in Dolby goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing you in the song, revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. It gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their fans. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around you, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or feeling a bass drop wash over you, nothing brings you inside your music like Dolby Atmos.

Located in the heart of Egypt, Takwene’s Dolby Atmos music studio introduces advanced audio production capabilities to the MENA region. Built with expert-led innovation, the facility is powered by Dolby’s cutting-edge technology with world-class technical support and industry knowledge, ensuring high-quality sound production. With a focus on community impact, the studio aims to empower independent artists, record labels, and creative professionals, enhancing production quality and fostering innovation across the region.

“Our new Dolby Atmos music studio is a game-changer for the MENA region. It not only sets a benchmark in sound quality but also opens a world of creative possibilities for artists and producers,” said Ahmed Raafat, the General Manager and Co-Founder, Takwene. “Our collaboration with Dolby reinforces our commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing the vibrant cultural tapestry of the region.”

“This collaboration isn’t just about launching a new studio—it’s about redefining creative standards in the region. We are breaking boundaries in audio production, empowering creators, and elevating MENA's voice on a global stage,” said Ayman Konna, CEO and Co-founder, Takwene. “Takwene’s Dolby Atmos music studio is an open invitation for creators to push sonic boundaries, experiment with immersive sound, and redefine their craft.”

“Takwene’s move to establish its own in-house Dolby Atmos music studio marks a transformative step for the music industry in MENA. Being the region's first record label and music distributor to adopt Dolby Atmos paves the way to fulfill artists’ full creative vision from creation to playback. We are hoping to create a deeper connection with music fans with this best-in-class experience through leading streaming services and millions of compatible devices in market” said Karan Grover, Senior Director, India, Middle East & Africa, Dolby Laboratories.