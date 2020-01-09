US State Dept. official meets with Kurdistan Region leaders in Erbil

2020/01/09 | 20:05 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the current situation in Iraq with David Schenker, the United State’s Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs.

US Consul-General in Erbil, Steven Fagin, was also present at the meeting, which took place in the regional capital.

They discussed the latest dramatic events unfolding in Iraq and the Middle East as Barzani, “expressed his deep concerns regarding recent tensions in the region and called on all parties to avoid any further escalation,” read a statement on the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) website.

It continued, “Both Assistant Secretary of State Schenker and Consul-General Fagin welcomed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s role as a partner and an advocate for peace and security in the region.”

Barzani also expressed his hopes that “the new federal government of Iraq will continue engaging in constructive dialogue with the Kurdistan Regional Government, building a strong and collaborative foundation between the two governments to better serve the interests of the peoples of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”