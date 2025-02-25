Final statement of Syrian National Dialogue Conference calls for preserving unity of Syria and sovereignty over its entire territory
2025-02-25 22:00:04 - From: SANA
Damascus, SANA- The Final statement of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference called for preserving the unity of the Syrian Arab Republic and its sovereignty over its entire territory, and rejecting any form of partition, division, or surrender of any part of the homeland. “We condemn the Israeli infiltration into Syrian territory as a blatant violation …