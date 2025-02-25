Turkish trade official projects $16 billion in exports to Iraq

2025-02-25 23:45:45 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head ofthe International Association of Industrialists and Businessmen in Turkiye,Nawaf Qilij, projected that Turkiye’s annual exports to Iraq could reach $16billion in the coming year.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Qilijstated, "A delegation of Turkish businessmen visited Kirkuk as part of ourongoing efforts to strengthen foreign trade with Iraq, which we consider one ofthe most vital markets for high-quality Turkish products that remain in highdemand across the country."

He highlighted that preliminaryfigures indicate Turkiye’s exports to Iraq reached $13.034 billion in 2024,reflecting a 4.38% increase from 2023, when the figure stood at $12.759billion. However, this also marked a 5.49% decline compared to 2022’s total of$13.75 billion.

"We anticipate that Turkishexports to Iraq will rise to approximately $16 billion this year," Qilijnoted, emphasizing that Iraq remains one of Turkiye’s top importers of goods.

He also noted the strategicsignificance of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing in Duhok, stating,"This gateway is a crucial entry point for Turkish goods, accounting for90% of total trade passing through this route, alongside shipments arriving viaBasra’s maritime ports."

Additionally, Qilij described theKurdistan Region as a “pivotal economic gateway” for trade between Iraq andTurkiye, highlighting its “direct influence on bilateral commerce and its roleas a growing market in the global trade landscape.”

During a meeting with Qilij and adelegation of Turkish businessmen, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha reaffirmed hisadministration’s commitment to supporting the trade and industrial sectors.

"Turkish companies are knownfor their reliability, and we look forward to their expanded presence inKirkuk,"Taha stated.