Israel strikes targets in southern Syria after demanding demilitarisation

2025-02-26 03:00:24 - From: The Guardian

Military sites hit as Israeli defence minister says they ‘will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon’

Israeli warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on military targets outside Damascus and in southern Syria, as Israeli officials warned the country’s army not to move south of the capital city.

Israeli jets struck military sites late on Tuesday in the town of Kiswah, south of Damascus, as well as in the southern province of Deraa, local Syrian media reported.

Continue reading...