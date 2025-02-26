BP Signs Agreement for Kirkuk Oil Fields Development

2025-02-26 05:30:44 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. BP has reached a contractual agreement with the Government of Iraq to invest in the rehabilitation and redevelopment of several giant oil fields in Kirkuk. The agreement, signed in Baghdad on Tuesday under the patronage of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, encompasses oil, gas, power and water development, with potential for future […]

