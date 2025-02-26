Int'l Finance Corp meets with Iraq's National Investment Commission

Iraq News Now

2025-02-26 05:30:44 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) held a meeting on Monday with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, to discuss joint cooperation in: Technical advisory services, Project financing support, Business environment improvement, and Capacity-building through training and workshops. NIC's Director General of Relations and Media, […]

