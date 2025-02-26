Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraq Approves Strategic Tank Farm and Industrial Island Project

Iraq Approves Strategic Tank Farm and Industrial Island Project

Iraq Approves Strategic Tank Farm and Industrial Island Project
Iraq Approves Strategic Tank Farm and Industrial Island Project
2025-02-26 05:30:44 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has authorized the Ministry of Oil / Basra Oil Company (BOC) to sign a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aurasyia Scope Group Oil & Gas UK LTD for a tank farm and industrial island project. The project is considered strategically important for Iraq's oil industry, aiming […]

The post Iraq Approves Strategic Tank Farm and Industrial Island Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News