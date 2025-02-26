Iraq Approves Strategic Tank Farm and Industrial Island Project

2025-02-26 05:30:44 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Council of Ministers has authorized the Ministry of Oil / Basra Oil Company (BOC) to sign a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aurasyia Scope Group Oil & Gas UK LTD for a tank farm and industrial island project. The project is considered strategically important for Iraq's oil industry, aiming […]

