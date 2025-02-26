GCCSG: Convening Syrian National Dialogue Conference valuable step towards achieving Syrians’ aspirations

2025-02-26 09:00:03 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, welcomed the convening of the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, considering it a serious and valuable step towards achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for security, stability, and prosperity. According to the GCC Secretariat General’s website, the Secretary General expressed hope …