2025-02-26 10:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Minister of Transport, Mr. Bahaa El-Din Sharm, met Tuesday with representatives of the Syrian-French Council. Talks during the meeting tackled the current transportation situation in Syria, the existing models in Arab and European countries, and the feasibility of implementing some of these models in the Syrian Arab Republic. Ruaa al-Jazaeri