Oil prices rebound as US crude stocks fall

2025-02-26 10:20:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oil prices rosemarginally on Wednesday, bouncing off two-month lows hit in the prior sessionafter an industry group reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell last week.

Brent crude rose 20 cents, or 0.3%,to $73.22 a barrel by 0430 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futureswere up 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.11.

U.S. crude stocks fell 640,000barrels in the week ended February 21, market sources said on Tuesday, citingAmerican Petroleum Institute data. Official U.S. stockpile data is due later onWednesday.

"Ifconfirmed by the EIA later today, it would mark the first decline in U.S. crudeoil inventories since mid-January," said ING commodities strategists in anote on Wednesday.

Analystspolled by Reuters estimated a 2.6-million-barrel increase in U.S. crude stockslast week.

On thesupply side, prospects for a peace deal between Russian and Ukraine areimproving, said ING, while the market also eyed the potential implications of aminerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"Thiswould take us a step closer to Russian sanctions being lifted, removing much ofthe supply uncertainty hanging over the market," the ING strategists said.

The U.S. andUkraine agreed terms of a draft minerals deal central to Trump's efforts torapidly end the war in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter told Reuterson Tuesday.

Meanwhile,dour economic reports from the U.S. and Germany capped price gains, afterpulling oil prices more than 2% lower on Tuesday. Brent crude closed at itslowest since December 23, while WTI recorded its lowest settlement sinceDecember 10.

U.S. datashowed consumer confidence in February deteriorated at its sharpest pace in3-1/2 years, with 12-month inflation expectations surging. Meanwhile, theGerman economy shrank in the last three months of 2024 versus the priorquarter.

Oil priceshave been buffeted by concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's decisionsabout tariffs against China and other trading partners could add to pressure onthe country's economy.

That haseased worries about tighter near-term oil supply despite fresh U.S. sanctionsagainst Iran, ANZ Bank analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Even thoughU.S. policy measures could drive an up to 1 million barrel-per-day reduction inIranian crude exports, any loss in supply from the Middle Eastern nation iscountered by OPEC+ members hoping to bring more supply to the market in themonths ahead, Commodity Context analyst Rory Johnston said.

(REUTERS)