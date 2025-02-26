President Barzani, Badr’s al-Amiri stress solidarity to settle Erbil-Baghdad disputes

2025-02-26 10:50:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, KurdistanRegion President Nechirvan Barzani and Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadial-Amiri emphasized the need to resolve outstanding differences between Erbiland Baghdad through "national solidarity."

During a meeting in Erbil, Barzaniand al-Amiri discussed the latest political developments, the general situationin the country, as well as shared issues and bilateral relations between Iraq andthe Region, with a focus on the national interest, according to a statementfrom the Region's presidency.

Both sides reaffirmed the value of “enhancingdialogue and understanding among all Iraqi parties, fostering joint cooperationto ensure the country’s stability, and resolving outstanding issues throughnational solidarity,” while highlighting the need to “maintain unity to addressregional and international challenges."

President Barzani reiterated the significanceof the Region's ongoing coordination with all national forces in Iraq, confirming,“Supporting the Iraqi government's efforts to ensure security for the benefitof the entire country is crucial.”