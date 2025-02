2025-02-26 11:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrahcrude oil prices edged lower despite a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by $1.76or 2.31% to $73.45 per barrel, and Basrah Medium crude by $1.76 (2.22%),reaching $77.50 per barrel.

Brent crude rose 20 cents, or 0.3%,to $73.22 a barrel by 0430 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futureswere up 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.11.