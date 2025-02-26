2025 Erbil Forum: KDP and PUK to form new Kurdistan Regional Government

2025-02-26 13:05:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Wednesdaythat the new regional government will be formed by the Kurdistan DemocraticParty (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), along with otherKurdish parties.

Speaking at the third edition of the Erbil Forum, which was themed "The Future of the Middle East Amid MountingUncertainty," Barzani emphasized the importance of forming a governmentthat enjoys the trust of all communities in the region. He urged Kurdishparties to ensure that ongoing political talks lead to positive outcomes thatmeet public expectations and maintain political stability.

Barzani also addressed governance challengesfacing the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the lack of proper implementation ofIraq’s federal system as a major obstacle. He accused Baghdad of consolidatingpower instead of adhering to federal principles.

This is a breaking story…