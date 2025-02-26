2025 Erbil Forum: Nechirvan Barzani urges end to Iraq's centralism

2025-02-26 14:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced thatthe new regional government will be formed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party(KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), along with other Kurdishparties.

Speakingat the third edition of the Erbil Forum titled "The Future of theMiddle East Amid Mounting Uncertainty," Barzani underscored the importanceof forming a government that enjoys the trust of all communities in the region.He urged Kurdish parties to ensure that ongoing political talks producepositive outcomes that meet public expectations and maintain politicalstability.

PresidentBarzani also addressed the governance challenges in the Kurdistan Region,highlighting the lack of proper implementation of Iraq’s federal system as amajor obstacle. He accused Baghdad of consolidating power instead of adheringto federal principles.

"Weare a federal system in name, but not in practice. What is happening in Iraqcannot be called a federal system," he stated. "Baghdad does not actas a federal government but as a centralized authority. Erbil sees Baghdad aspurely centralist, and no other federal state in the world operates thisway." He urged Iraqi officials to meet in Erbil to define the federalsystem’s framework and resolve ongoing disputes.

Onregional security, Barzani voiced concern over the situation of Kurds inAleppo, stressing that both the Kurdish leadership and Türkiye have played asignificant role in addressing the issue.

Discussingthe latest developments in Syria, Barzani described the unfolding events asunexpected, even for Ahmed al-Sharaa himself. "There were plans for aspecific operation in Aleppo, but the military collapse pushed forces toadvance toward Damascus." He warned against a centralized governance modelin Syria, arguing that such an approach would not succeed unless it includedall parties. The Kurdistan Region, he reaffirmed, remains committed toassisting various factions in reaching a comprehensive solution within theSyrian framework.

Turningto economic matters, Barzani revealed that the US, Russia, and Türkiye areworking to restart Kurdistan’s oil exports through the Ceyhan port."Türkiye has always expressed readiness to resume Kurdistan’s oil exportsthrough the pipeline to Ceyhan," he noted, though discussions remainongoing.

Barzanialso addressed Iraq’s Development Road project, emphasizing Kurdistan’sinterest in understanding its route and integration with the region. Speakingat the Erbil International Conference, he stressed that the project shouldbenefit all parties and strengthen ties between Kurdistan and the rest of Iraq.

"Thegoal is for this project to connect Kurdistan with Iraq, fostering unity andpreventing isolation," he explained. "The final design has not yetbeen determined, but discussions are ongoing to establish a clear vision."While Türkiye views the project as an internal matter, he expressed hope thatBaghdad would take the same approach, prioritizing shared interests.