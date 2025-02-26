Syria-Iraq Trade: Stalled at the doorstep of politics

2025-02-26 14:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Syria has been seekingto restore its once-thriving trade relationship with Iraq, but politicalhesitation in Baghdad has left businesses frustrated.

Despite Syria fulfilling key bordersecurity and customs requirements, Iraq remains reluctant to fully re-engage.Ibrahim Shalash, a member of the Syria-Iraq Business Council, told Shafaq News,"The Syrian side in Al-Bukamal has been ready for 15 days to receive Iraqicars and trucks entering Syria, with all necessary security and administrativemeasures in place, including customs and passport control. However, the Iraqiside has yet to open the border."

At the heart of the dispute is afamiliar theme: Iraq insists that formal trade agreements will not resume untilSyria achieves political stability. The absence of official banking channels,restrictive trade policies, and Baghdad’s security concerns keep large-scaleeconomic cooperation at a standstill.

Despite the government-leveldeadlock, private businesses on both sides are sustaining limited exchanges.Iraq exports dates, industrial goods, and food products to Syria, while Syriasupplies Iraq with sweets, pastries, fruits, vegetables, cosmetics, and medicalsupplies. This unofficial trade keeps the relationship alive—though at afraction of its former volume.

"Syrian exporters arestruggling with economic sanctions that are gradually easing, such as theCaesar Act and other US and European restrictions," Shalash noted."However, the biggest problem facing trade with Iraq is the absence ofbanking cooperation between the two countries. There are no official banktransfers, forcing traders to rely on the black market.”

For Syria, Iraq is not just anothertrade partner—it is a lifeline. Before the Syrian civil war, Iraq accounted foraround 22.7% of Syria’s exports in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles,and food products, but that pipeline has nearly dried up today.

From Promises to Stalemates

Economic ties between Syria and Iraqhave swung between cooperation and political rifts for decades. In 2001, thetwo countries signed a free trade agreement alongside Egypt and Libya, aimingfor regional economic expansion. Syria established a trade center in Baghdad,while Iraq launched a duty-free zone at the Al-Qaim border crossing, boostingbilateral commerce. By 2010, Iraq had become one of Syria’s top tradingpartners, reinforcing their interdependence.

That momentum collapsed with the2003 US invasion of Iraq. Al-Assad’s government opposed the war, and Iraq’s newUS-backed administration accused Syria of facilitating the movement of foreignfighters across the border. Diplomatic ties suffered, trade agreements stalled,and tensions deepened. It wasn’t until the rise of ISIS in 2014 that securitycooperation led to a partial re-engagement between the two nations.

Even during the Syrian civil war,Iraq maintained diplomatic ties with Damascus, recognizing that Syria’ssecurity challenges directly impacted Iraq’s own national stability. However,the fall of Al-Assad’s regime in late 2024 created new uncertainties—while Iraqopened channels with Syria’s transitional government, concerns over bordersecurity, smuggling, and financial instability have made full-scale tradecooperation unlikely in the near term.

Between Policy and Politics:Barriers to Trade

Syrian officials insist that theyhave done everything necessary to reopen trade routes—customs officers are inplace, logistics are set, and exporters are waiting for green lights fromBaghdad.

Shalash expressed frustration,stating, "Syrian industries are among the strongest in the region, whetherin pharmaceuticals, textiles, clothing, or food products, and they offer higherquality than many competing goods."

He added, "Syrian industry hassignificantly contributed to reviving the Turkish economy, employing between 2to 3 million Syrians. Most of the Turkish clothing exported to Iraq is actuallyproduced in Syrian-run factories in Turkiye."

Despite Syria’s efforts, Iraqremains unmoved. Iraqi Trade Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Hanoun reinforcedIraq’s cautious stance, stating, "There will be no officialgovernment-level trade cooperation between Syria and Iraq until the situationin Syria stabilizes and the Iraq-Syria joint committee completes its meetingsand issues a report in line with the Syrian political framework."

Even if Iraq were to greenlighttrade, the lack of official banking cooperation would create another economichurdle. With no formal bank transfer system, businesses rely on black markettransactions, where currency exchange rates skyrocket beyond official rates. Asof 2025, the black market rate fluctuates around 1,500 Iraqi dinars per USdollar, compared to the official rate of 1,320 dinars (Central Bank of Iraq,2025).

"This situation drives up thecost of Syrian products and increases shipping expenses between the twocountries," Shalash pointed out. "As a result, Syrian goods arrive inIraq at higher prices than their Iranian, Jordanian, Turkish, Emirati, orChinese counterparts."

The Pharmaceutical Roadblock

Pharmaceutical exports—once a pillarof Syria’s trade with Iraq—have been particularly hard hit. Before the Syriancivil war, Syrian pharmaceuticals accounted for 70-80% of Iraq’s medicineimports.

In January 2025, the Iraqi Ministryof Health blocked new Syrian pharmaceutical companies from registering, citing"security and quality control concerns."

"More than 50 Syrianpharmaceutical factories are already registered in Iraq with localagents," Shalash stated. "However, 15 to 30 new factories have beenestablished in recent years, and they require approval from Iraq’s Ministry ofHealth to export their products."

A Trade Partnership in Limbo

Syria views Iraq as a central pillarof its economic recovery strategy. It has outlined plans to increase exports,revive pre-2011 trade levels, and improve logistical infrastructure.

Hassan Al-Sheikh, head of theIraq-Syria Business Council, stated, "The Iraqi side has completed itspreparations to resume trade with Syria but has required Damascus to establisha fully integrated border post to prevent smuggling."

"The Syrian side has fulfilledall the necessary conditions for the crossing, including securing borderguards, customs, passports, and official seals," Al-Sheikh added."Now, we are waiting for Iraqi security officials to sign an agreementregulating the border's operations, specifying permitted goods and requireddocuments such as certificates of origin, customs declarations, andinspections."

Despite Iraq’s reluctance at thegovernment level, Al-Sheikh confirmed that limited trade continues, stating,"Iraq currently exports dates and some food and industrial goods to Syriawhile importing sweets, pastries, fruits, vegetables, cosmetics, perfumes,pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and other goods."

As Syria pushes for economicrecovery, the challenge remains: will Iraq ease its restrictions, or will itcontinue to keep trade on hold?