2025 Erbil Forum: Nechirvan Barzani asserts war doesn't defeat people

2025-02-26 15:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

ShafaqNews/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani addressed ongoing regionalconflicts and the broader instability affecting the Middle East, emphasizingthe resilience of national causes despite the war.

Speakingat the third edition of the Erbil Forum titled "The Future of the MiddleEast Amid Mounting Uncertainty," Barzani stated that while the situationin Gaza and Lebanon had temporarily weakened both parties, it would not eliminatetheir causes.

"Peoplesare not defeated by war and killing," he said. "Suffering onlystrengthens their resolve to hold onto their rights."

Drawinga parallel with the Kurdish experience, Barzani highlighted the Kurds' longhistory of facing oppression and destruction. "We Kurds also have a cause.We have faced all forms of oppression and destruction, endured chemicalattacks, and had our villages demolished. But we survived because we have ajust cause, and no genuine cause can be easily eradicated."

Hecautioned that military victory alone would not be enough in Gaza and Lebanon."Even if Israel considers itself to have achieved a military victory,failing to translate that into a political win and relying solely on force willhave negative consequences, not just for Israel, but for the entire region andeven the United States."

Onthe situation in Syria, Barzani expressed concern over the welfare of Kurds inAleppo, stressing that both Kurdish leadership and Türkiye have playedsignificant roles in addressing the issue.

Discussingthe latest developments in Syria, he noted that the situation had beenunexpected, even for Ahmed al-Sharaa. "There were plans for a specificoperation in Aleppo, but the military collapse pushed forces to advance towardDamascus."

PresidentBarzani warned against a centralized governance model in Syria, arguing that itwould not succeed unless it included all parties. He reaffirmed that theKurdistan Region remains committed to assisting various factions in reaching acomprehensive solution within the Syrian framework.

Healso emphasized the importance of keeping Iraq and the Kurdistan Regioninsulated from the fallout of regional tensions. Barzani praised Iraqi PrimeMinister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shi' Al-Sudani forhis efforts to ensure stability amid the current unrest.