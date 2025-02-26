CBI to introduce digital currency, reduce cash reliance

2025-02-26 15:20:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bankof Iraq (CBI) plans to introduce a digital currency as part of its broaderfinancial modernization efforts, Governor Ali Al-Alaq revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 9th Financeand Banking Services Conference and Exhibition, Al-Alaq emphasized the shifttoward digital transactions. “The banking sector will undergo fundamentalchanges, including a gradual decline of paper currency in favor of central bankdigital payments,” he noted.

“The Central Bank of Iraq(CBI) is developing its own digital currency in line with global financialtrends,” Al-Alaq explained, adding that efforts are underway to establish anational data center to support the country’s broader push toward digitalfinance.

“We are taking concrete stepstoward digital transformation.”