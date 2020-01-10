Trump says Soleimani, others planned to 'blow up' US embassy in Iraq

2020/01/10 | 14:55 - Source: Baghdad Post

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani shortly after he landed in Iraq last week in part because "they were looking to blow up our embassy," Reuters reported.

The remarks could shed more light on what so far has been largely vague descriptions of the intelligence that drove Trump's administration to conclude that killing Soleimani and disrupting his plots would justify any fallout Washington may face.

"We caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago.



We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy," Trump told reporters at the White House.